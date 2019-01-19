MELBOURNE, Australia — It was all a bit overwhelming for the latest opponent who could do nothing to slow Serena Williams at the Australian Open. So Dayana Yastremska, an 18-year-old from Ukraine, found herself wiping tears as she walked to the net.

Williams knows what it’s like to be the one weeping after a loss. She put her right hand on Yastremska’s shoulder and consoled her by saying, “You’re so young. You did amazing. Don’t cry.” Then they embraced and Williams patted Yastremska on the back.

“I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn’t just there to play a good match – she was there to win. She wanted to win. That really broke my heart,” Williams said. “I think she’s a good talent. It’s good to see that attitude.”

Maybe Williams will be tested in the fourth round, but no one has come close to making her work too hard so far, including the 6-2, 6-1 victory Saturday.

Next up is a far more accomplished player, No. 1-ranked Simona Halep, who took control by reeling off six straight games in one stretch and beat Williams’ sister, Venus, 6-2, 6-3.

After two tough three-set tussles, Halep had a much easier time, making only 12 unforced errors while Venus had 33. Halep played with her left thigh taped but moved around the court well.

“She played pretty flawless,” said Venus, who exited before the fourth round at a fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament.

Looking ahead, Halep said: “It’s going to be a bigger challenge. I am ready to face it.”

She’s lost eight of her last nine matches against Serena.

Might Venus offer her sibling any tips?

“I don’t know if Serena needs my help or not,” Venus said. “If she does, I’ll be there.”

Not only has Serena won every set she played this week – and 20 straight at Melbourne Park, dating to the start of her 2017 run to the title (she sat out last year’s tournament after having a baby) – but Williams has ceded a total of only nine games through three victories.

Unlike any of Serena’s foes until now, Halep has won a major title, last year’s French Open. She’s been to three other Grand Slam finals, including a year ago at the Australian Open.

That resume pales in comparison to Serena’s, of course.

Whose doesn’t?

She is bidding for an eighth trophy at the Australian Open and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title in all.

Share

< Previous

Next >