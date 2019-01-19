ROCKLAND — There was standing water throughout the Maine Center for Contemporary Art on Saturday morning due to a broken water line.

The flooding was reported to the Rockland Fire Department shortly after 7 a.m. Jan. 19 when a passerby noticed water pouring out from under a door on the lower Winter Street side of the arts center.

Firefighters responded and attempted to shut off the water line outside but with no success. Central Maine Power arrived to turn off electricity and the water was turned off from inside the building.

Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said that the break occurred at the line coming up from the floor in the building. He said his concern was for the moisture inside the building. He said Superior Restoration was called to assist.

No water came from the sprinkler system.

The water was on the floors, however, throughout the 11,500-square-foot arts center that opened in June 2016.

The temperature was 19 degrees at 8 a.m. and the water pouring out of the building was creating ice on the lower part of Winter Street.

Maine Water issued a notice earlier this week advising customers to take steps to avoid frozen water pipes with bitter cold temperatures forecast for the early part of the week.

