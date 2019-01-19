For Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to vote unanimously to condemn the white nationalist language and ideas of Rep. Steve King, while remaining virtually silent on the same language and ideas spouted and espoused by the leader of their party, is the height of hypocrisy. Have they no shame?

Oh, of course not. What was I thinking?

Today's Letters

Molly Morell

Portland

