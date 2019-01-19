BRUNSWICK — Wyatt Hathaway hit four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as Leavitt defeated Brunswick 63-46 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference boys’ basketball game Saturday.

Cole Morin chipped in with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Joziah Learned added 10 points for Leavitt (11-0), which is ranked No. 2 in the Class A South Heal point standings.

Brunswick (6-5) was led by Noah Cox with 12 points.

MT. ARARAT 56, MORSE 55: Austin Damon scored 16 points, Josh Dionne had 11 and the Eagles (7-6) held on to beat the Shipbuilders (3-10) in Bath.

Mt. Ararat outscored Morse 17-4 in the second quarter to open a 29-20 lead.

Thomas Warren tallied 18 of his 28 points in the second half to help Morse get back into it.

Josh ter Mors added 13 points for the Shipbuilders.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 62, BOOTHBAY 56: Andrew Shaw scored 22 points to lead the Phoenix (10-2) past the Seahawks (10-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Steve Reny led Boothbay with 15 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 57, ST. DOMINIC 31: Zach LaPlante got seven of his 22 points in the third quarter as the Seagulls (5-6) used a 22-11 run to pull away from the Saints (1-10) at Old Orchard Beach.

Ryan Crockett chipped in with 14 points, including 11 in the first half.

Ethan Bosse led St. Dom’s with 19 points.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 67, CAMDEN HILLS 56: The Eagles (8-5) outscored the Windjammers (2-11) 19-3 in the fourth quarter to earn a win in South China.

Caden Turcotte led Erskine with 25 points. Michael McGeady scored 14 points for Camden Hills.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58, WELLS 28: Brianna Jordan and Jordan Grant each scored 17 points to lead the Patriots (11-1) over the Warriors (7-4) in Wells.

Wells led 11-10 after the first quarter, before Gray-New Gloucester outscored the Warriors 48-17 the rest of the way.

Franny Ramsdell scored 10 points for Wells.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 9, BIDDEFORD 1: Sawyer Dutch recorded two goals and two assists, and Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (6-8) scored six goals in the second period to pull away from Biddeford/Thornton/Wells (0-14) at Family Ice Center.

Madison Pelletier, Audrey Flynn, Anna Rosenthal, Linnea Koivisto, Leah Walker, Mackenzie Ludwick and Claire Stewart also scored for Greely, and Kate Richards and Kerry Roberts each had two assists.

Jillian Lewis got a third-period goal for Biddeford.

