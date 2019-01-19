STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Blanca Millan scored 20 points, while Fanny Wadling had 14 points and 15 rebounds and the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Stony Brook 68-54 in an America East game Saturday.

Dor Saar added 15 points for the Black Bears(12-7, 5-1 America East).

BOWDOIN 72, COLBY 59: Abby Kelly scored 27 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and the Polar Bears (17-0, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (6-10, 0-4) in Brunswick.

ROGER WILLIAMS 58, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 56: Sam Leone made a layup with 25 seconds left and the Hawks (8-10, 6-3 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Nor’easters (8-9, 6-3) in Biddeford. Sadie Nelson had 12 points for UNE.

KEENE STATE 68, SOUTHERN MAINE 65: Hien Thach hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Owls (1-8, 3-14 Little East) a win over the Huskies (10-5, 6-2) in Keene, New Hampshire. Jackie Luckhardt had 15 points for USM.

TUFTS 72, BATES 51: Jac Knapp scored 15 points as the Jumbos (16-1, 4-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (7-8, 1-4) in Medford, Massachusetts. Melanie Binkhorst had 13 for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 72, ANNA MARIA 65: Kelsi McNamara scored 25 points and the Monks (17-0, 5-0 GNAC) beat the Amcats (5-13, 2-3) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

STONY BROOK 64, UMAINE 61: Elijah Olaniyi scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to help the Seawolves (16-3, 4-0 America East) rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Black Bears (3-17, 1-4) in Bangor. Terion Moss scored 23 points for UMaine.

BOWDOIN 72, COLBY 69: Hugh O’Neil’s layup with 38 second left gave the Polar Bears (10-5, 2-2 NESCAC) the lead and they beat the Mules (12-5, 1-3) in Waterville.

KEENE STATE 80, SOUTHERN MAINE 59: Ty Nichols had 34 points as the Owls (10-7, 6-3 Little East) beat the Huskies (4-11, 2-6) in Keene, New Hampshire. Christian McCue had 19 points for USM.

BATES 76, TUFTS 65: Nick Lynch had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Polar Bears (2-12, 2-3 NESCAC) beat the Jumbos (8-10, 2-3) in Lewiston.

ST. JOSEPH’S 102, JOHNSON & WALES 94: Jack Casale scored 37 points as the Monks (13-4, 3-1 GNAC) beat the Wildcats (8-11, 3-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

ROGER WILLIAMS 102, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 89: Austin Coene scored 29 points as the Hawks (9-9, 6-3 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (5-13, 3-6) in Biddeford.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MERRIMACK 3, MAINE 1: The Warriors (14-8-3, 10-7-1 Hockey East) scored twice in the third period and beat the Black Bears (13-10-2, 6-10-2) in North Andover, Massachusetts.

BOWDOIN 2, MIDDLEBURY 1: Miranda Bell scored her second goal of the game in overtime as the Polar Bears (2-13-1, 1-7 NESAC) beat the Panthers (9-2-3, 5-1-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

AMHERST 4, COLBY 2: Emma Flynn scored twice as the Mammoths (8-4-3, 5-3-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (8-5-3, 5-5) in Waterville.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Julianne Sheehan, Jessie Scott and Meghan Hamilton scored as the Nor’easters (13-4-1) beat the Huskies (7-8-4) in Gorham.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 6, COLBY 3: Mike Armstrong scored twice as the Ephs (11-4-1, 7-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (6-7-3, 3-6-2) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, BECKER 0: Aaron Aragon scored twice and the Nor’easters (13-4-1, 7-3-0 CCC) beat the Hawks (2-15-1, 1-8-1) in Biddeford.

MIDDLEBURY 6, BOWDOIN 3: Mitchell Allen scored twice as the Panthers (7-7-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-9-2, 3-7-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

JOHNSON & WALES 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Chad Guderiam scored in the third to lift the Wildcats (4-12-3, 2-7-2 NEHC) beat the Huskies (3-13-3, 3-9-1) in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

