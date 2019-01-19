DURHAM, N.C. — R.J. Barrett scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 27 and No. 1 Duke beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70 on Saturday night to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without injured point guard Tre Jones.

DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation’s last unbeaten team after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day.

The fourth matchup of top-ranked teams in the sport’s history – Virginia entered at No. 1 in the coaches’ poll – was a tournament-caliber game throughout. There were 14 ties and 15 lead changes, and it was a one-possession game for a 14½-minute stretch of the second half.

After the Cavaliers missed 11 of 12 shots during a late nine-minute stretch, they pulled within 69-66 on Guy’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Barrett hit two free throws with 20.9 seconds to play, and Virginia let too much time elapse before Braxton Key was fouled with 8.9 seconds remaining and hit both shots to make it 71-68.

Cameron Reddish hit a free throw to make it a four-point game before Hunter hit a jumper before the buzzer for Virginia.

WISCONSIN 64, (2) MICHIGAN 54: Ethan Happ scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) handed Michigan (17-1, 6-1) its first loss of the season, breaking away in the final minute at Madison, Wisconsin.

Fans rushed the floor after the Badgers finished off the upset.

(3) TENNESSEE 71, ALABAMA 68: Grant Williams scored 21 points and Tennessee (16-1, 5-0 SEC) rallied past Alabama (11-6, 2-3) at Knoxville, Tennessee, for its 12th straight win and a chance to climb atop the AP Top 25.

After No. 1 Duke lost to Syracuse on Monday and No. 2 Michigan fell at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Volunteers could lead the poll Monday for the first time since 2008.

WEST VIRGINIA 65, (7) KANSAS 64: Jermaine Haley hurried up the court and hit a layup with 8.5 seconds left, completing a late rally that lifted West Virginia (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) over Kansas (15-3, 4-2) at Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia scored the final seven points to break a five-game losing streak.

BAYLOR 73, (8) TEXAS TECH 62: Freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and Baylor (11-6, 3-2 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (15-3, 4-2) at Waco, Texas, handing the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.

After Texas Tech scored 11 straight to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4½ minutes left before Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech had a short shot roll off the rim. That led to Butler driving for a layup and making the free throw after getting fouled to stretch the lead back to 61-53.

(9) VIRGINIA TECH 87, WAKE FOREST 71: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and Virginia Tech (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) used a 14-4 first-half run to pull away from Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

Ty Outlaw added 14 points and Ahmed Hill scored 12 for the Hokies. Outlaw, Hill and Justin Robinson each made a 3-pointer during the burst, which turned a 17-17 game into a 31-21 lead with four minutes left in the half. The Demon Deacons didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.

(12) KENTUCKY 82, (14) AUBURN 80: Tyler Herro made two free throws with 24 seconds left and Immanuel Quickley added another to help visiting Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) survive a big rally by Auburn (13-4, 2-2).

The Wildcats rebounded after losing a 17-point second-half lead to finish off a showdown between two of the league’s top teams.

(13) NORTH CAROLINA 85, MIAMI 76: Cameron Johnson scored 22 points, including 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes, and North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) won a seesaw game against Miami (9-8, 1-4) at Coral Gables, Florida.

The Tar Heels shot 55 percent, including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc, and showed why they’re ranked second in the nation in rebounds by grabbing a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

(17) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 77, NOTRE DAME 73: C.J. Bryce scored 23 points and North Carolina State (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) withstood several second-half challenges from Notre Dame (11-7, 1-4) at South Bend, Indiana.

Devon Daniels scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and Torin Dorn had 13 for the Wolfpack. D.J. Funderburk added 11 points.

(18) MISSISSIPPI 84, ARKANSAS 67: Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and Mississippi (14-3, 4-1 SEC) never trailed against Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) at Oxford, Mississippi.

Ole Miss pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.

PURDUE 70, (25) INDIANA 55: Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and backcourt mate Nojel Eastern had his first double-double to send Purdue (12-6, 5-2 Big Ten) past Indiana (12-6, 3-4) at West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Hoosiers’ fourth straight loss.

Eastern finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while locking down Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford. Langford had four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers. He missed all four of his free throws and was dogged with “overrated” chants most of the game.

WOMEN

(2) CONNECTICUT 88, TEMPLE 67: Napheesa Collier had a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds, and Crystal Dangerfield tied her career high with 24 points to lead UConn (16-1, 5-0 American Athletic) over Temple (4-13, 0-5) at Philadelphia.

The Huskies have won five straight since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining, improving to 106-0.

(11) TEXAS 73, TEXAS CHRISTIAN 67: Joyner Holmes scored 17 points, Sug Sutton made four free throws in the final 10 seconds and Texas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) held off TCU (12-5, 2-4) at Austin, Texas.

Danni Williams added 15 points for the Longhorns, who bounced back from an 18-point loss at Kansas State. Charlie Collier had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Destiny Littleton 11.

(13) GONZAGA 86, SAN DIEGO 61: Katie Campbell scored 17 points and Laura Stockton had 10 assists, both career highs, and Jenn Wirth added a double-double to lead visiting Gonzaga (17-2, 6-1 West Coast) over San Diego (8-11, 1-7).

Chandler Smith led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Wirth had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

(18) IOWA STATE 104, OKLAHOMA 78: Ashley Joens had six 3-pointers and 25 points, both career highs, and Iowa State (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) blitzed Oklahoma (5-11, 1-4) at Ames, Iowa, to end a two-game losing streak.

With Madison Wise, Bridget Carleton and Kristin Scott making two baskets apiece, four of them 3-pointers, the Cyclones raced to a 16-0 lead. Wise added a third 3-pointer, Joens had two to match Carleton, and Iowa State tied a program record for points in a quarter, leading 39-11.

