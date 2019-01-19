SIDNEY — The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed into a guardrail Saturday morning on Interstate 95’s northbound lanes after falling asleep at the wheel, state police said.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved or damaged, according to Trooper Samuel Tlumac.

“Basically, the driver fell asleep, went off the road, crashed into the guardrail and probably ripped up about 100 feet of the guardrail,” Tlumac said.

Matthew Priestman, 38, of Bangor was driving the rig for the Burlington-based Sibley & Sons Construction company, according to Tlumac. It was fully loaded with wood pellets at the time of the crash.

“There was extensive damage done to the tractor and some damage to the trailer, but no damage to the cargo,” Tlumac said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. beneath the Lyons Road overpass by exit 120.

“The guardrail saved him from hitting the overpass,” Tlumac noted.

After the crash, a portion of the highway’s travel lane was closed for about an hour and a half as responders cleared the scene. Tlumac said that traffic was slowed “for a good two hours.”

The Maine Department of Transportation and Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the state police in responding to the call. West Gardiner’s AC Towing Inc. pulled the tractor-trailer off the roadway.

