Rudy Giuliani vehemently denied Sunday that President Trump asked his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, speaking during a fiery CNN interview in which he also said BuzzFeed News should be sued for reporting such allegations this past week.

Giuliani acknowledged that Trump might have spoken to Cohen about his testimony, but he shrugged it off, saying that would have been “perfectly normal.”

“So what?” Giuliani, who serves as Trump’s personal attorney, said to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“As far as I know, President Trump did not have discussions with him. Certainly no discussions with him in which he told him or counseled him to lie.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller III’s office has issued a statement denying central aspects of a report from BuzzFeed claiming the president directed Cohen to lie to Congress about a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Giuliani blasted the news organization, which stands by its reporting, calling the story “scandalous” and “horrible.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Giuliani keeps changing his tune as more details are revealed, telling NBC’s Chuck Todd: “This morning I almost feel bad for him.”

“He keeps having to readjust his stories as more facts come out,” Warner said on “Meet the Press.”

