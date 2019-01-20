WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at House speaker Nancy Pelosi over stalled negotiations to end the partial government shutdown while rejecting conservative claims that his offer of temporary deportation protections for young immigrants amounts to amnesty.

In a morning tweet, Trump claimed that Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats “turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak.”

“They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 – which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work,” he said.

On Saturday, Trump had offered Democrats three years of deportation protections for some immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion in border wall funding. The proposal was immediately rejected by Democrats and derided by conservatives as amnesty.

The president sought to rebut that critique on Sunday, maintaining in a tweet that “No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer.”

“It is a 3 year extension of DACA,” Trump said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally – but be careful Nancy!”

Trump went on to take aim at Pelosi, whom he had not directly criticized earlier in the shutdown negotiations.

“Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat,” Trump said. “She is so petrified of the ‘lefties’ in her party that she has lost control … And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!”

Pelosi fired back on Twitter with a reminder to Trump that “800,000 Americans are going without pay.”

“Re-open the government, let workers get their paychecks and then we can discuss how we can come together to protect the border,” she said.

The partial government shutdown, the longest in history, is now in its 30th day.

In a White House address Saturday, Trump had proposed a reprieve on his attempts to end the DACA program and temporary protected status (TPS) for immigrants from some Latin American and African nations, in exchange for building hundreds of miles of barriers on the southern U.S. border and hiring thousands of new law enforcement agents to be deployed there.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he would bring the legislation to the Senate floor for a vote in the coming week. But Pelosi dismissed the proposal Saturday as a “non-starter” and vowed that Democrats would pass their own legislation to reopen the government, putting the onus on the Senate to follow suit.

