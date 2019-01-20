Looking to compare and contrast the teams in Sunday’s AFC championship game?

Start at quarterback. Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.

The 41-year-old with 27 pages in the New England Patriots’ media guide against the 23-year-old with just two in the Kansas City Chiefs’ media guide.

The legend with 56 winning fourth-quarter drives against the legend-in-the-making with two.

The three-time NFL MVP against the MVP favorite this season.

Who do you got?

It’s hard to go against Brady, who will be playing in his 13th AFC title game when the Patriots and Chiefs meet at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s hard to go against Mahomes, who this season became only the second player in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards.

It’s a great debate. Mahomes became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to throw six touchdown passes in a game. His 50 touchdown passes are second only to Peyton Manning’s 55 in 2013 and tie him with vintage 2007 Brady.

But Mahomes has one career playoff start, Brady 38. Brady has more playoff wins (28) than Mahomes has career starts (18).

They have different styles.

Brady, the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft out of Michigan, is a quintessential pocket passer, effectively moving around to avoid the rush, but never a threat to break a run. He’s the master of picking teams apart in the middle of the field.

Mahomes, the 10th pick of the 2017 draft out of Texas Tech, roams in the backfield, sometimes throws sidearm, sometimes throws a no-look pass, sometimes takes off and runs. His 272 rushing yards were second on the team this season. He led the NFL with 52 passes of 25 yards or more.

They’re both coming off strong games. Mahomes was 27 of 41 for 278 yards in the Chiefs’ 31-13 win over Indianapolis last week. Brady was 34 of 44 for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 41-28 win over the Chargers.

One of them will leave the field Sunday and start planning for the Super Bowl. The other will just head off into the cold night.

Who do you got?

