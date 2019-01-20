Maine has a proud tradition of being an agricultural state. We also used to be proud of our salmon. There was a long-standing tradition where the first salmon caught in Maine each year was sent to the White House.

I find the reluctance of Maine to embrace land-based fish farming to be at odds with the state’s core values. Maine has traditionally supported its farmers and recognized how unforgiving and important their work is. How many of us haven’t seen the bumper sticker “No Farms, No Food”? Has this simple and accurate observation been completely overlooked in recent conversations? Maine is the third most food insecure state in the nation, but we are still debating the value of growing food locally?

Unlike paper, food is a commodity that is not easily replaced with technology. Aquaculture has been steadily growing by an average of nearly 6 percent globally each year since 2010, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

This pace seems impressive, but it is not enough to fill the growing gap between seafood demand and supply. If we do not agree on the need for a new food system, the U.S will continue to be forced to import over 90 percent of our seafood each year, and the price of seafood will slowly climb out of reach for most Americans.

We continue to watch as most of our educated young people leave the state to find work. The need to increase food production and security for the region while reducing the overall seafood trade deficit is obvious, and the solution is knocking on the door.

I would be proud to once again see a smiling president pose with a fresh salmon from Maine.

