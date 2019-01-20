GOLF

Adam Long made a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Desert Classic at La Quinta, California, for his first PGA Tour title.

Long closed with a 7-under 65 to beat playing partners Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke.

Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, contended with putting problems in a 69. Hadwin shot 67.

LPGA: Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea outlasted the cold and wind to close with a 1-under 70 and win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions by two shots in the season opener at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

CHAMPIONS: Tom Lehman rallied to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of David Toms’ closing three-putt bogey at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G while Lindsey Vonn failed to finish her final race in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy.

Taking advantage of a tricky course, Shiffrin finished 0.16 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

• Clement Noel of France held off a fierce Austrian challenge to win a men’s slalom at Wengen, Switzerland, for his first victory.

BOBSLEDDING

WORLD CUP: Francesco Friedrich of Germany continued his dominant season with another four-man victory, at Innsbruck, Austria.

Friedrich, and his team of Martin Grothkopp, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis, finished with a total two-run time of 1 minute, 41.17 seconds.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Manchester City had no problems keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the title race, beating last-place Huddersfield 3-0 to trim the gap to the leaders to four points.

A deflected 18th-minute strike from Danilo was added to in the second half by wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as City eased to a fifth straight win in all competitions.

• Harry Winks scored a winning goal in the third minute of injury time as visiting Tottenham beat Fulham 2-1 at London to revive its unlikely bid for the title.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi came off the bench in the second half to score a goal and an assist, and help Barcelona beat visiting Leganes 3-1 and retain its five-point lead in the standings.

TENNIS

HALL OF FAME: Li Na is the first player from Asia elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

She joins Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the Class of 2019.

BOXING

PACQUIAO WINS: Manny Pacquiao showed Saturday night showed flashes of his old speed in winning a unanimous 12-round decision over Adrien Broner at Las Vegas to easily defend his piece of the welterweight title.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Henry Cejudo needed a record 32 seconds to defend his 125-pound title, stopping T.J. Dillashaw in the first round at New York.

– News service report

