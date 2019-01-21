AUBURN — Grace Fontaine scored 26 points, taking charge late in overtime Monday as Edward Little captured a rematch of last season’s Class AA state championship game with a 61-56 victory against Gorham.

The Eddies (8-5), the defending champions, led by 17 points at halftime, then held on after a stirring comeback by the Rams (8-5).

After the first three minutes of the game, Gorham didn’t lead again until 2:22 remained in overtime, when Mackenzie Holmes, who finished with 25 points, scored on a pass from Adele Nadeau following a steal. But that’s when Fontaine took charge.

She hit a layup with 1:20 remaining to take back the lead for the Red Eddies and, following a fast-break layup by teammate Jade Perry, hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to put the game away.

“I think it helped our confidence a lot and brought us together as a team,” Fontaine said.

Edward Little led 36-19 at halftime and 42-21 with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter before Gorham began its charge.

“I didn’t think we had the toughness needed in the first half,” Gorham Coach Laughn Berthiaume said. “We need (Holmes) to assert herself all game.”

Holmes, a senior who will head to the University of Indiana in the fall, had nine points at halftime before helping to engineer the comeback, including consecutive layups on offensive rebounds to reduce the deficit to 14 points.

She hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to make it a 10-point difference, then scored on a fadeaway mid-range jumper, followed by a layup, and the deficit was six.

“We got away from what we were doing offensively and our offensive trips were shorter and empty,” Edward Little Coach Chris Cifelli said. “We let them creep back and we can only give Mackenzie so many times before she makes you pay.”

But in the end, it was Fontaine and her teammates who came up with the pivotal plays.

