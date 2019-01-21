I am disturbed by the shutdown and the disrespect implicit in federal employees not receiving paychecks.

I am additionally very troubled by the description of workers as either “essential” or “nonessential.” It is clear that workers perform their responsibilities for a reason, and the term “nonessential” is demeaning and doesn’t reflect the fact that the work they do is worthy.

Insidiously, the use of “nonessential” also plays into the belief that our government has workers we don’t need.

Language is important. Our elected representatives should rethink how to describe those workers who must appear for work and those who should not if such outrages as “shutdowns” exist.

Joan S. Leitzer

Portland

