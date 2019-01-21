Visitors to Maine should indeed enjoy a message of pure welcome as they enter our state. It’s wonderful that we will no longer be presenting ourselves as merely “open for business,” which always struck me as a half-snarl. We’re so much more than that.

But in trying to figure out what to say instead, we keep missing the obvious: Maine alone has a message of welcome and pride that is local, literary and absolutely us. Ready? “Maine: Some State.”

We could even depict it as spun on a web. I hope to see it soon!

Phil Hoose

Portland

