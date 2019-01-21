YARMOUTH — Calin McGonagle scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter Monday to help Yarmouth rally to a 38-37 victory against Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game.

Margaret McNeil added 12 points for Yarmouth (8-6), which trailed 29-26 heading into the fourth after leading 22-16 at halftime.

Isabel Berman scored 10 points for Cape Elizabeth (6-7).

MARSHWOOD 49, THORNTON ACADEMY 42: Natalie Herbold scored 10 points to help the Hawks (11-3) rally past the Trojans (3-11) at Saco.

Nathalie Clavette added nine points for Marshwood, which outscored Thornton 32-17 in the second half.

OXFORD HILLS 46, CHEVERUS 24: Julia Colby had 15 points with nine steals, seven rebounds and four assists as the Vikings (12-2) rolled past the Stags (5-9) at Portland.

Lauren Jordan and Ella Davies each scored six points for Cheverus. Jordan also pulled down 10 rebounds.

SCARBOROUGH 50, SANFORD 39: Julia Freeman scored 20 points and the Red Storm (13-1) went on a 22-0 run in the second quarter to defeat the Spartans (6-7) at Sanford.

Bella Dickinson and Jocelyn Couture each hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points for Scarborough.

WAYNFLETE 29, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: Kilee Sherry scored 11 points as the Flyers (1-10) slipped past the Hawks (3-9) at South Hiram.

WINDHAM 44, LEWISTON 40: Meghan Hoffses and Tara Flanders each scored five points as the Eagles (9-4) outscored Lewiston (3-10) 17-12 in the fourth quarter to win at Windham.

MT. ARARAT 55, LEAVITT 41: Ainsley Bryant scored 17 points with three 3-pointers as Mt. Ararat (7-7) downed Leavitt (4-9) at Turner.

BONNY EAGLE 45, KENNEBUNK 40: Mackenzie Emery scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Scots (8-5) over the Rams (8-5) at Kennebunk.

WELLS 44, YORK 35: Franny Ramsdell scored 16 points as the Warriors (8-4) defeated the Wildcats (5-8) at Wells.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 4, GREELY 2: Cheverus/Kennebunk (14-2) scored three times in a 3:32 span, capped by Hannah Woodford’s rebound goal that provided a 3-2 lead over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (6-9) with five seconds left in the second period at Portland.

SCARBOROUGH 2, FALMOUTH 1: Calynn Gendreau scored the winning goal on a power play with 2:49 left in the second period to lift the Red Storm (11-3-1) over the Yachtsmen (9-4-2) at Falmouth.

