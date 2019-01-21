DENVER — Pekka Rinne stopped a penalty shot in making 35 saves and the Nashville Predators knocked off the reeling Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday to help Peter Laviolette capture win No. 600 of his NHL coaching career.

Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson scored 1:34 apart in the second period, and Roman Josi added another and Ryan Ellis contributed a late empty-netter from deep in his zone.

The Predators maintained their mastery of the Avalanche, beating their Central Division rivals for a 12th time over the last 13 regular-season meetings.

Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Avalanche, who have lost 5 of 7.

WILD 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Charlie Coyle scored his second winning goal of the season with 5:31 remaining to lift Minnesota to a win at Las Vegas.

With the win, the Wild moved past Colorado and Vancouver into the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota takes on Colorado on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

KINGS 4, BLUES 3: Paul LaDue scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory at home.

LaDue, who was playing in only his 15th game this season and first since Dec. 29, snapped a wrist shot from the right circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington for his second goal of the season.

PANTHERS 6, SHARKS 2: Frank Vatrano had a goal and three assists for a career-high four points to lift Florida to a win at home.

Vincent Trocheck, Keith Yandle and Nick Bjugstad each had a power-play goal for the Panthers.

