DENVER — Pekka Rinne stopped a penalty shot in making 35 saves and the Nashville Predators knocked off the reeling Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday to help Peter Laviolette capture win No. 600 of his NHL coaching career.
Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson scored 1:34 apart in the second period, and Roman Josi added another and Ryan Ellis contributed a late empty-netter from deep in his zone.
The Predators maintained their mastery of the Avalanche, beating their Central Division rivals for a 12th time over the last 13 regular-season meetings.
Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Avalanche, who have lost 5 of 7.
WILD 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Charlie Coyle scored his second winning goal of the season with 5:31 remaining to lift Minnesota to a win at Las Vegas.
With the win, the Wild moved past Colorado and Vancouver into the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference.
Minnesota takes on Colorado on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.
KINGS 4, BLUES 3: Paul LaDue scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory at home.
LaDue, who was playing in only his 15th game this season and first since Dec. 29, snapped a wrist shot from the right circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington for his second goal of the season.
PANTHERS 6, SHARKS 2: Frank Vatrano had a goal and three assists for a career-high four points to lift Florida to a win at home.
Vincent Trocheck, Keith Yandle and Nick Bjugstad each had a power-play goal for the Panthers.
-
Varsity Maine
Varsity Maine Honor Roll: Jan. 22, 2019
-
Outdoors
With all this snow, things are going downhill fast. See where you can find smooth sledding.
-
Local & State
Mainers cope with bitter cold, ‘dangerous wind chills’
-
Varsity Maine
Monday's girls' roundup: Yarmouth edges Cape Elizabeth in basketball
-
Varsity Maine
Monday's high school boys' roundup: Cape Elizabeth runs away with basketball win