BASEBALL

Right-hander Sonny Gray’s unsuccessful stretch with the New York Yankees ended Monday when he was traded to Cincinnati after agreeing to a contract that added $30.5 million from 2020-22.

New York received infield prospect Shed Long and a high pick in this year’s draft, then sent Long to Seattle for 21-year-old outfielder Josh Stowers. The Yankees sent the Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin.

Coming off a last-place finish in the NL Central, the Reds have added Gray, Tanner Roark and Alex Wood to their rotation in offseason trades.

• Infielder Wilmer Flores and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $4.25 million.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Four games will be played in London next season and one in Mexico City.

The Mexico City game will be Kansas City vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. In London, the champion Los Angeles Rams will play Cincinnati. The other games are Houston-Jacksonville, Carolina-Tampa Bay and Chicago-Oakland.

• The Chicago Bears hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.

SKIING

VONN’S DECISION: Lindsey Vonn has “so much to process” that she will take a few days to decide her future.

Contending with pain in her knees and after failing to finish better than ninth in three races this weekend, Vonn said Sunday that immediate retirement from ski racing “is a possibility.”

GYMNASTICS

BILES RETURNS: Simone Biles, the world and Olympic champion, will make her 2019 debut at a World Cup meet in Germany in March.

Biles, 21, hasn’t competed since the 2018 world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she won five medals, including four golds. That pushed her world championship medal total to 20, tied for the most by a female gymnast. She headlines the field for the meet in Stuttgart on March 16-17.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Two people familiar with the purchase said an investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai will buy the New York Liberty.

The sale must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Title contenders Japan and Australia scraped through tough last-16 games, joined by the host team, United Arab Emirates.

Japan advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0, defending champion Australia needed penalties to get past Uzbekistan,and the United Arab Emirates beat Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in overtime.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved but it mattered little as Juventus of Turin beat last-place Chievo Verona 3-0 to extend its lead in the standings to nine points over second-place Napoli.

– News service reports

