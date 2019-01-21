Newly elected Gov. Janet Mills received three standing ovations Monday evening as she ended an eight-year absence of Maine’s chief executive from the state’s largest annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Mills addressed 680 people at the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, organized by prominent leaders of the NAACP in Maine.

“We must remain vigilant,” Mills said, in promoting freedom, equality and justice for all, and in fighting fear and hate “in our courts, in our State House, in our U.S. Capitol, on our streets.”

“Because, as Dr. King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'” said Mills, Maine’s first female governor and former state attorney general.

The warm reception Mills received contrasted starkly with the frosty relationship former Gov. Paul LePage developed with NAACP leaders over the last eight years.

LePage made national headlines shortly after his inauguration in January 2011, when he declined invitations to MLK events hosted by NAACP branches in Portland and Bangor, saying he had prior personal and professional commitments.

When pressed by reporters, LePage said he wasn’t “going to be held hostage by special interests.” He added, “Tell ’em to kiss my butt” if they wanted to “play the race card.”

LePage then attended the Waterville breakfast, hosted by the local Rotary Club, which he had attended in the past as mayor of the city.

Maine’s governors traditionally had attended MLK events hosted by either the Portland or Bangor branches of the NAACP.

LePage declined an invitation to Portland’s 2012 event as well, and a few after that. Then organizers just stopped inviting.

“We always wanted him here,” said Rachel Talbot Ross, a state legislator and NAACP leader, before the dinner. “It’s great to have the governor here today.”

Ross told the crowd she was grateful that Mills was “restoring the tradition that was lost for eight years, when we could not get the chief executive of this state to come and break bread with us.”

The keynote address Monday night will be delivered by Naomi Walker, director of the Economic Analysis and Research Network at the Economic Policy Institute in Washington.

Other scheduled speakers include U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Portland City Councilor Pious Ali.

The program will highlight the importance of volunteerism and recognize those who have devoted their lives to the advancement of civil rights in Maine through community service.

