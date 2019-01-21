A water main break on Saturday in Falmouth has disrupted water service to about 50 homes.

Fire crews at the Falmouth Central Fire Station, 8 Bucknam Road, are on standby until 7 p.m. today to fill up fresh water jugs for the residents along Longwoods Road who are without running water.

The break occurred Saturday evening and crews from the Portland Water District have been working since then to repair the line, the town said in a statement. The work could be done as early as Monday night.

Along with home water service, the break has rendered fire hydrants inoperable along Longwood Road.

Traffic around the intersection of Woods Road and Longwood Road is being diverted away from the worksite.

