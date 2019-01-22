The Waynflete boys’ basketball team put together a run against visiting Freeport on Tuesday night that could be a defining point of the season.

Trailing 26-19 in the second quarter, the Flyers scored 35 of the next 38 points and went on to a stunningly decisive 71-43 victory in an interclass showdown, continuing to set themselves up as a top contender in Class C.

Waynflete got 12 points from Dominick Campbell and 11 each from Askar Houssein and Finn Scott. The Flyers forced 23 turnovers and improved to 10-2.

“(Freeport) has been playing very well, so I was a little surprised,” said Waynflete Coach Rich Henry. “It was one of those things where we got a little momentum going. A lot of guys made contributions.”

The first quarter pace was frenetic and while the Falcons hit four of their first six 3-point shots, Waynflete got eight points and four rebounds from Campbell and the quarter ended at 16-16.

The Falcons built leads of 21-16 and 26-19, but the the Flyers scored the final six points of the half to pull within 26-25, creating offense off their defense which resulted in layups after steals from Askar Houssein and Diraige Dahia.

Waynflete then blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Freeport 24-3.

A Campbell tip-in put Waynflete ahead to stay. The Flyers closed the quarter on an 18-0 run, sparked by a 1-3-1 zone defense, anchored up top by Jared Johnson, that forced 11 turnovers in the third.

The surge was capped by a 3-pointer and a layup from Dahia.

“Everyone just bought in,” said Houssein, who also had seven steals and six assists. “Some people might be surprised by this, but we know we’re capable.”

The Falcons never made a run in the fourth and Waynflete was able to play its entire roster as it closed out the run.

“It just started with defense,” Johnson said. “We turned them over. Changing our defense brought more intensity for us. The whole team contributed.”

Freeport (8-5), which has lost three games in a row, got 14 points from Kaleb Barrett and 13 from Toby Holt, but had no answers for the Flyers’ onslaught.

“Waynflete goes deep and a lot of guys can score for them,” said Falcons Coach Bill Ridge. “We tightened up under pressure. Nothing worked tonight.

“We have some good opportunities coming up. We play Fryeburg Friday and that could be a good one to get us going. We need to get back in the win column.”

