We need a constitutional amendment: When the government is shut down, the president and all members of the House and Senate shall receive no pay or benefits. Docked pay and benefits for the duration of the shutdown shall be permanently lost and not be reimbursed after the government reopens.
Paul Faulstich
Yarmouth
