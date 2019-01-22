The night before we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our country was exposed to the accepted racist practice in Kansas City of fans doing the tomahawk chop, disrespectfully beating on a drum, dressing as they think Native Americans dress and displaying many other racist gestures.
Why is this outdated, dishonoring and undignified role-modeling continuing without a word of protest? All in the name of sports or the “boys will be boys” excuse? Shame on us all.
Elaine Shamos
Portland
-
Local & State
After acquittal, Camden boat captain hopes to chart a new course
-
Local & State
Portland officials eye 14 ‘reasonable’ sites for potential new shelters
-
Business
Ruling in federal court loosens rules for public adjusters in Maine
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Innovation is so 2018 – let's talk commercialization
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gestures of Kansas City football fans offensive to Native Americans