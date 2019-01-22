The night before we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our country was exposed to the accepted racist practice in Kansas City of fans doing the tomahawk chop, disrespectfully beating on a drum, dressing as they think Native Americans dress and displaying many other racist gestures.

Why is this outdated, dishonoring and undignified role-modeling continuing without a word of protest? All in the name of sports or the “boys will be boys” excuse? Shame on us all.

Elaine Shamos

Portland

