It says a lot about the shallowness and the “throw others under the bus” mentality of President Trump and his administration to think that “Dreamers” would consider trading a measly three-year extension of their “privilege” to reside, study and work in the country they grew up in for the Trump trade-off of the potential deportation of their older relatives or those attempting to escape violence (in large part due to the United States’ lust for illicit drugs) in Central America.

There is no shame in this president or in his administration. There is only removal from office.

Nicole d’Entremont

Peaks Island

