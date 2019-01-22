NEW YORK — Mariano Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected Tuesday along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera became the first player to earn unanimous election to the baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2004, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Edgar Martinez tips his hat to the crowd during "Edgar Martinez Day" in Seattle. Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vladimir Guerrero appear likely to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, and Martinez and Trevor Hoffman figure to be close to the necessary 75 percent. (AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File) New York Yankees pitcher Mike Mussina takes a break in the shade between innings while pitching against a Toronto Blue Jays AAA team in a spring baseball game at the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Ken Griffey Jr. held the mark for top percentage at 99.32 when he was on 437 of 440 ballots two years ago.

Rivera is baseball’s career saves leader with 652. With a steady demeanor and a fearsome cut fastball, he won five World Series over 19 seasons with the New York Yankees. He was always at his best in October, getting 42 saves with a 0.70 ERA over 16 postseasons, including 11 saves in the World Series.

Halladay, an ace with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, got 85.4 percent and will be the first posthumous inductee since Deacon White in 2013 and Ron Santo in 2012. Halladay died in November 2017 at 40 years old when an airplane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Martinez was a .312 hitter over 18 seasons with Seattle. He got 85.4 percent in his 10th and final try on the writers’ ballot. He and Baines will join 2014 inductee Frank Thomas as the only Hall of Famers to play the majority of their games at designated hitter. David Ortiz will be eligible in 2022.

Mussina was a steady right-hander for the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles who went 270-153 with 2,813 strikeouts over 18 seasons. He received 76.7 percent, getting seven more votes than the 319 required for election.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens made gains but again fell short in their seventh times on the ballot. Bonds got 59.1 percent and Clemens 59.5.

Rivera grew up in Panama the son of a fisherman. He signed with New York in 1990, debuted in the majors as a 25-year-old in 1995 and a year later emerged as one of the game’s best relievers. Along with a core including Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada, Rivera helped the Yankees win four World Series from 1996-2000 and another in 2009.

“Hall of Fame teammate. Hall of Fame person,” Jeter said in a statement.

The Yankees didn’t even wait until his final game to retire his No. 42 – he was the last player in the major leagues to wear that number, grandfathered to him when No. 42 was retired in honor of Jackie Robinson in 1997.

“Wearing No. 42, representing Jackie Robinson, I assume he was the first No. 42 elected,” Rivera said. “To be the last No. 42 elected to the Hall of Fame, and unanimously, is amazing.”

Though his music taste skews more Christian rock than heavy metal, Rivera toed the Yankee Stadium rubber to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” for much of his career. “The Sandman” became synonymous with the song’s foreboding guitar riff, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers performed it live at Yankee Stadium in 2013 before one of Rivera’s final home games.

Bill Ballou of The Telegram & Gazette in Worcester, Massachusetts, wrote in November that because he didn’t plan to vote for Rivera, he wouldn’t submit a ballot. Ballou announced Tuesday he had changed his mind and sent a ballot that included Rivera.

Rivera and Smith will be the seventh and eighth relievers in the Hall, joining Hoyt Wilhelm (1985), Rollie Fingers (1992), Dennis Eckersley (2004), Bruce Sutter (2006), Rich Gossage (2008) and Trevor Hoffman (2018).

Halladay won two Cy Young Awards, one each with Toronto and Philadelphia, before ending his career in 2013 at 36 years old due to back injuries.

The only other player elected on the first ballot posthumously was Christy Mathewson in 1936. Roberto Clemente was elected by a special election in 1973 after dying in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972.

Share