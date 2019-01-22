TORONTO — Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 19 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 120-105 on Tuesday night.

Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors extended their home winning streak to 10 games. Toronto’s franchise record for consecutive home wins is 12.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 15 points and Norm Powell added 11 as Toronto overcame the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest) to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Leonard missed his third straight game for rest and will also skip Wednesday’s game at Indiana, Coach Nick Nurse said.

NOTES

MAVERICKS: Guard Luka Doncic was fined $10,000 for kicking the ball into the stands, which led to his ejection from a game against Indiana on Saturday night.

Doncic kicked the ball after a basket by the Pacers late in the third quarter of their 111-99 victory.

TRADE: The Rockets and Bulls finalized a trade that sends veteran forward Carmelo Anthony from Houston to Chicago.

The Bulls acquired the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash considerations in exchange for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic. The Bulls have no plans to play Anthony and will look to either trade the 10-time All-Star before the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waive him and make him a free agent.

KINGS: Jeffrey David, a former top team executive, has pleaded guilty to siphoning $13.4 million from the team to buy Southern California beachfront properties, according to court records.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced April 15.

