ROAD RACING

Beach to Beacon selects 2019 race beneficiary

Race organizers of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race announced Tuesday that the Telling Room, a nonprofit writing center that empowers youth through writing, has been chosen as their 2019 race beneficiary.

Founded in 2004, the Telling Room is Maine’s only youth-focused literary arts organization, offering programs for than 4,000 Maine kids each year, reaching nearly 100 schools in 70 towns across the state.

All core programs are 100 percent free to students and their families.

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, will provide a $30,000 donation to The Telling Room.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Christen Press scored in the 53rd minute and the U.S. national team rebounded from a rare loss with a 1-0 victory over Spain at Alicante, Spain.

The United States was coming off a 3-1 loss to France on Saturday that snapped a 28-match unbeaten streak. The Americans were 25-0-3 after a 1-0 loss to Australia in 2017.

MLS: Colorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.

Over the course of his 21-year professional career, the 39-year-old spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. He was Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year in 2004 while with Manchester United.

In addition to the Rapids, Howard also played with the MetroStars (1998-2003) in MLS.

PUNISHED: With a guilty plea and a huge fine, Cristiano Ronaldo finally put an end to his tax ordeal in Spain.

Nearly four years after an investigation was opened, Ronaldo appeared at a court in Madrid to plead guilty to tax fraud and agree to a fine of nearly $21.6 million.

He was also given a two-year suspended sentence. Ronaldo will not have to serve time in prison because judges in Spain can suspend sentences for two years or fewer for first-time offenders.

MISSING: The search for the missing plane taking Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala to his new team in Wales was called off for the night with authorities not expecting to find any survivors in the English Channel.

Police said floating objects had been seen in the water but they were unable to confirm whether they were from the light aircraft that disappeared from radar Monday night off the coast of Guernsey as it made the journey from Nantes.

DOPING

RUSSIA: The World Anti-Doping Agency agreed to keep Russia’s anti-doping operation in business after receiving much-sought-after lab data that could be used to prosecute hundreds of cheaters.

n Alexander Zubkov is stepping down as president of the Russian bobsled federation after being banned for two years for doping at the Olympics.

– Staff and news services

