CYR PLANTATION — State police in Maine say whiteout conditions in northern Maine have made driving conditions dangerous and resulted in several crashes.

Police say the crashes happened in northern Aroostook County on Tuesday morning. Spokesman Stephen McCausland says the trouble area is Route One in Cyr Plantation, just south of the town of Van Buren.

McCausland said six vehicles including a Maine Department of Transportation plow truck have been involved in crashes. He said blown snow in the area reduced visibility to zero and the road was closed.

Some injuries were reported as a result of the crashes. The extent of the injuries and the names of the people involved were not immediately available.

