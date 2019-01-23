SEBRING, Fla. — At least five people are dead after a gunman opened fire Wednesday afternoon inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Fla., authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m., a man contacted police to say he had fired shots inside the bank, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff's department armored vehicle arrives at a SunTrust Bank branch on Wednesday in Sebring, Fla. Authorities say they've arrested a man who fired shots inside the Florida bank. The News Sun via Associated Press

When authorities arrived, they established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the gunman, the sheriff’s office said.

“After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect eventually surrendered, they added.

Multiple people were shot, according to Highlands County commissioner Dan Elwell.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Zephen Xaber, authorities said at a news conference where they did not take questions.

Footage from the scene by WFLA News Channel 8 showed several police cars surrounding the bank, where the entrance was mangled and shattered.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities had directed co-workers and relatives of anyone who was at the bank to go to a nearby hotel.

“ONLY co-workers and family members please,” the sheriff’s office said.

Representatives for the bank said they could not give out details at this time.

“We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch,” SunTrust spokeswoman Sue Mallino said in an email. “We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

This post will be updated.

