NEW YORK – Days after appearing as President Donald Trump in a “Deal or No Deal” parody on “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin took a deal of his own Wednesday, agreeing to attend an anger management class to resolve a criminal case stemming from a skirmish over a parking spot.

Baldwin, who was accused of striking another driver in the face during the Nov. 2 dispute outside his New York City home, pleaded guilty to harassment and will have his case record sealed once he completes the one-day class. The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offense.

A misdemeanor attempted assault charge was dropped.

Prosecutors offered the compromise after reviewing video of the confrontation, looking at medical records, and talking with the victim and witnesses, prosecutor Ryan Lipes said. The 60-year-old Baldwin, who has had various scrapes with the law over the years, has a clean criminal record, Lipes said.

Baldwin – in a sport coat, black top and black framed glasses – spoke only a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

Baldwin and his lawyer didn’t comment outside court, but the actor wasn’t shy on Twitter, where he criticized the media for staking out his courtroom when there were more serious cases elsewhere in the building and for misreporting the allegations against him.

“The press reported that I punched someone. That is untrue, and that is a serious charge. A man was punched in NY recently and died,” Baldwin tweeted, along with a link to a news article about a fatal bar fight in Queens in November.

“Nothing that resembles justice ever enters or leaves any courtroom in this country,” he added.

