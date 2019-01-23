PARIS — Colton Carson’s breakaway dunk in the final minute capped a 26-point, 20-rebound night as Oxford Hills held on for a 54-49 win over Cheverus in a Class AA North boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Spencer Strong added 16 points for the Vikings (8-6).

Nick Galli paced Cheverus (7-7) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Matt Duchaine scored 11 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 72, LEWISTON 41: Payton Jones scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter as the Trojans (10-4) raced out to a 24-6 lead against Lewiston (2-11) in Saco.

Thornton’s lead grew to 40-13 by halftime.

Hassan Hussein led the Blue Devils with 15 points.

LEAVITT 51, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40: Wyatt Hathaway scored 21 points to lead the Hornets (12-1) over the Raiders (6-7) in Turner.

Hathaway was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Joziah Learned added 14 points.

Tucker Buzzell led Fryeburg with 13 points, while Eli Mahan scored 10.

WINTHROP 65, BOOTHBAY 61: Cam Wood scored 27 points, and Jared McLaughlin made four late free throws to lift the Ramblers (12-1) over the Seahawks (10-4) in Winthrop.

Boothbay led 59-56 with 2:21 left, but a basket by Wood and McLaughlin’s free throws started a 9-0 run for Winthrop.

McLaughlin and Cam Hachey each finished with 12 points for the Ramblers.

Hunter Crocker paced Boothbay with 23 points. Ben Pearce added 13 and Steve Reny scored 10.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 57, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 20: The Guardians (3-10) outscored the Lions (0-8) by a 34-6 margin in the second half to pull away for a win in South Portland.

Caleb Vega led Seacoast with 12 points.

Paul Tran sank four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points for Greater Portland Christian.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, DEERING 17: Maggie Whitmore scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter as the Red Riots (11-1) built a 22-3 advantage against the visiting Rams (1-12).

Olivia Cloutier made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for South Portland.

A 3-pointer by Mandy Mastropasqua was the lone basket for Deering.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, WINSLOW 0: Sophia Venditti scored four goals to lead Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (7-7) to a win over Winslow/Gardiner (4-9-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Sophie Miller, Nicoletta Coupe and Lydia Murray also scored, and Katherine Blackburn made 17 saves.

PORTLAND 7, YARMOUTH 5: Emily Demers recorded a hat trick and Caroline Lerch collected two goals and three assists as Portland/Deering (4-11) rallied for a win over Yarmouth/Freeport (9-6) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Demers tied the game at 4-4 midway through the second period with two goals in a 51-second span, both assisted by Lerch. Lerch then put the Bulldogs ahead with a short-handed goal late in the period.

Yarmouth got consecutive goals from Hannah Swift, Lizzie Guertier, Lilly Weinrich and Kyaira Grondin to erase an early 2-0 deficit.

