MIAMI — New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores is taking a break from his Super Bowl preparations to meet with the Miami Dolphins, who are expected to hire him as head coach after the title game.

The meeting Wednesday was Flores’ second with the Dolphins. He was the first candidate interviewed for the job by owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier on Jan. 4, and they targeted him a week later as their choice to succeed Adam Gase.

No agreement can become final until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, when Flores’ defense will be tested by the NFC’s highest-scoring team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Flores has begun work to assemble a staff, and front-runners include former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach and Packers assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Some Dolphins assistants are expected to be retained.

PATRIOTS: According to the NFL Network, it “appears likely” that Greg Schiano will be the next Patriots defensive signal caller. Schiano is currently in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl.

Schiano has long been friends with Coach Bill Belichick. After he left Ohio State, where he was the defensive coordinator, it was speculated that he’d head to Foxborough.

JETS: The Jets have hired former Dolphins assistant Dowell Loggains as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Loggains is reunited with Jets Coach Adam Gase after serving as Miami’s offensive coordinator last season under Gase.

CHIEFS: Former Rams and Giants head coach Steve Spagnuolo is the front-runner for the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator opening, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Spagnuolo, 59, worked with Chiefs Coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 1999-2006. He was a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach while Reid was head coach.

Spagnuolo left the Eagles to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007-08. From there, he was the head coach of the Rams from 2009-11. His last head coaching stint came in 2017, when he took over for the fired Ben McAdoo.

CARDINALS: Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning to the Cardinals for a 16th NFL season. Fitzgerald, 35, signed a one-year contract.

