BANGOR – Police have charged a Maine mother after her 7-month-old child ingested methamphetamine through breast milk.

Authorities say 20-year-old Alyssa Murch, of Bangor, is facing charges of felony aggravated furnishing of a scheduled drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says officers responded to a hospital Dec. 16 after the baby was reported unconscious after ingesting the drug.

The child regained consciousness by the time police arrived and was being treated by medical staff. The child’s current condition has not been released.

Murch is due in court Feb. 20.

It is unclear if she has a lawyer, and The Associated Press was unable to find a working phone number for her.

Share