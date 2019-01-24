A crash on I-295 in Freeport is causing traffic delays Thursday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Mile 22 in Freeport, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Officials urged drivers to use extra caution in the area.
No other details were immediately available.
