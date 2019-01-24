LEWISTON — An online insurance agency has ranked Mainers the absolute worst drivers in the country.

In comparison, Massachusetts drivers — often stereotyped by Mainers as the most horrible drivers to ever exist — ranked right in the middle of the pack at no. 22.

The ranking was released Thursday by Quotewizard.com. The site said it used incident data from the users of its website, as well as Federal Highway Administration fatality data. It looked at accidents, speeding tickets, citations, fatalities and drunken-driving incidents.

For Maine, the site blamed a rise in traffic citations and fatalities for the state’s jump from seventh-worst last year to absolute worst this year. In particular, it cited Maine Department of Transportation data that showed an increase of 1,669 car crashes from 2016 to 2017.

Maine had 33,289 car crashes in 2016 and 34,958 in 2017.

The state with the best drivers, according to Quotewizard? Michigan.

“If you want a stress-free road trip, pack your bags and head to the Great Lakes State. Drivers earn the gold medal thanks to less citations, speeding, and fatalities than last year,” the site said.

However, there’s a catch.

“Our study only accounts for insured drivers, and this state has plenty of rule breakers,” the site said. “Although Michigan’s insured drivers are the best in the country, one in five don’t have car insurance. Oops!”

A map of the best and worst states for drivers, from Quotewizard.com.

