An executive with L.L. Bean has been appointed to the advisory council of the Federal Reserve of Bank of Boston.

Kierston Van Soest, CFO of Freeport outdoor gear retailer L.L. Bean, joins the New England Advisory Council, which convenes at the request of Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren. Members advise the bank about underlying trends in the economy as viewed through their own companies and respective industries, according to release announcing the appointments.

Van Soest held executive finance roles with Time Inc. in New York City, and the public accounting firm Arthur Andersen. She has held various board positions with community organizations in southern Maine and most recently was appointed to the board of directors of United Way of Greater Portland.

She received her degree in business administration from Lehigh University and is a licensed certified public accountant.

The other members appointed to the council were Carol Conway Bulman, CEO and president, Jack Conway & Co.; Karen Colberg, co-CEO, King Arthur Flour; Brad Hittle, founder, CEO and president, Two Roads Brewing Co.; Gregory Janey, president, Janey Construction Management and Consulting Inc.; and Oliver Smith, CEO, O. & Co.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: