Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven has announced he is no longer an auto racing analyst with ESPN, ending a 12-year stint with the sports network.

Late Wednesday night, Craven wrote on his Twitter account that he was in Connecticut, the home of ESPN, saying “goodbye to many friends” and that 12 years at ESPN “have been tremendous (and) very rewarding.”

Maine native Ricky Craven had worked as an auto racing analyst with ESPN for 12 years. (Photo by Rich Arden/ESPN Images)

Craven, 52, grew up in Newburgh began his racing career in Maine, winning track chamiponships at Unity Raceway and Wiscasset. After a dominant championship in the old Busch North in 1991, Craven began his ascent to the top tier of stock car racing, then called Winston Cup, where he competed in 278 races over 11 seasons, winning twice.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., reacting to Craven’s tweet, praised Craven’s television work, noting Craven “did it with a smile and honest real opinions.”

ESPN has not televised NASCAR races since 2014.

