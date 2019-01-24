A pedestrian crossing the road at the intersection Leeman Highway and Washington Street in Bath was struck by a vehicle this morning, according to Bath Police.
Deputy Chief Robert Savary said that Paul Murphy was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle operated by Christopher Reny. Police received the call at 6:37 a.m. and responded.
Reny was unharmed in the incident, but Murphy did suffer non-life-threatening injuries. According to Savary, Murphy complained of back and hip pain and was transported to Mid Coast Hospital via ambulance.
This story will be updated.
