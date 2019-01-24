A leak in the roof of the Portland Expo resulted in postponement of the scheduled G League basketball game between the Maine Red Claws and the Grand Rapids Drive Thursday night.

After both teams went through pregame warm-ups, referees met with both head coaches and made the decision to postpone. No makeup date has been announced.

Greensboro is scheduled to play at Capital City Friday night and the Red Claws are hosting Memphis Saturday night.

The wet spot on the floor is located near center court along the sideline opposite the team benches.

