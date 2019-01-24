Jim McKean, who umpired 10 no-hitters and three World Series during a big league career from 1973-01, has died. He was 73.

Jamie McKean, one of his sons, said McKean died in his sleep early Thursday at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, near his home.

Jim McKean had kidney issues and while at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg around Thanksgiving developed a MRSA infection. He had appeared to have recovered from the infection but remained weakened.

“I think his heart just gave out,” his son said.

A Montreal native, Jim McKean played baseball, football and basketball at Monklands High School, then played professionally in the Canadian Football League.

McKean’s career path changed after he attended an Expos game at Montreal’s Jarry Park with a friend, most likely in the team’s first season in 1969.

“His friend was a little drunk and yelled down at one of the umpires on the field, Billy Williams, ‘Hey, my friend wants to be an umpire,”‘ Jamie McKean recalled. “And so, he said, ‘OK, well, if he’s serious, come down the locker room after the game.’ And so my dad went home and changed like it was an interview and came back and he said he gave me information for the umpire school in Gulfport, Florida, down here in St. Pete, and the rest is history.”

McKean umpired in the minor leagues from 1970-73, joined the American League staff in 1973 and made his big league debut that September. His 10 no-hitters tied the record shared by Silk O’Loughlin and Paul Pryor, a mark broken when Bruce Froemming worked his 11th with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Bud Smith on the mound in September 2001.

All of McKean’s no-hitter were as a base umpire.

YANKEES: Newly signed reliever Adam Ottavino will become the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0, a decision that was OK’d by owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Ottavino had worn 0 with the Colorado Rockies since the 2013 season after having 37, 35 and 56 previously in his big league career.

DODGERS: A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent outfielder AJ Pollock and the Dodgers agreed to a $55 million, four-year contract.

Pollock gives the Dodgers a right-handed bat to complement its deep lineup. The 31-year-old outfielder hit .257 last year with 21 home runs, 65 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 113 games for NL West rival Arizona.

CUBS: A person familiar with the situation says free agent reliever Brad Brach and the Cubs agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $4.35 million.

The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season.

