WATERVILLE — A driver wasn’t seriously injured Thursday morning when her car overturned on the Messalonskee Stream Bridge on Interstate 95, according to state police .Melissa Ames, 49, of Newport was passing another vehicle in the northbound lanes when her car slid on the icy bridge, according to a statement from state police. Ames’ Honda Civic struck abutments on both sides of the bridge, overturned and came to rest on the roof in the center of the bridge, according the statement.

Ambulance personnel treated Ames’ minor lacerations at the scene.

Although the morning temperatures were in the low 40s, the rain started to freeze on the bridge surface, according to state police. Bridge surfaces are the first to freeze, and motorists need to adjust their speed when crossing them, according to state police.

