LEWISTON — This probably won’t make the tourism brochure.

CBS’s hit show “Criminal Minds” has set the 14th episode of its 14th season right here.

Its title? “Sick and Evil.”

CBS’s official episode description for the FBI crime drama:

“The BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) leads the investigation into a string of murders taking place in supposedly haunted houses in Lewiston, Maine.”

A show spokeswoman didn’t return a message Friday asking why Lewiston was chosen for the setting or whether it’ll be at all seen on the small screen.

“It’s a little harsh,” quipped comedian Mark Turcotte, who opened the local chamber awards dinner Thursday night. “Maybe limit the title to one word: ‘Sick’ or ‘Evil.’ . . . Someone get Joe Mantegna a Simones’ hot dog. He’ll change his tune real quick.”

Mantegna stars in the popular series.

It’s hardly Lewiston’s first turn in the TV spotlight. The city was featured in Stephen King’s “Kingdom Hospital” TV mini-series in 2004 with an eerie cast of characters.

Will “Criminal Minds” show any local landmarks? Will there be any attempts at a Maine accent? Will they get their man/woman/ghost?

Stay tuned.

The episode airs 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 on CBS.

