SAO PAULO — A dam in Brazil that held back mining waste collapsed Friday, inundating a nearby community in reddish-brown sludge and leaving an estimated 200 people missing, authorities and the mining company said.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles.

Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

Photos showed rooftops poking above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads.

The state fire department told The Associated Press that about 200 people were missing.

