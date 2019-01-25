SCARBOROUGH — Brian Austin scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half, including five of his six 3-pointers, and Scarborough held on for a 67-60 win over Kennebunk in boys’ basketball game Friday night.

Nick Fiorillo added 14 points for Scarborough (8-7).

Max Murray scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half for Kennebunk (10-4), which went on a 16-4 run starting late in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 61-60 with 1:37 left.

BONNY EAGLE 49, GORHAM 47: Jacob Humphrey scored 19 points, and the Scots (11-3) held off the Rams (8-6) in Standish.

Zach Maturo added 17 points for Bonny Eagle, which led 27-13 at halftime.

Jordan Bretton hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Gorham.

DEERING 51, WINDHAM 43: Ben Onek had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Rams (8-5) over the Eagles (7-6) in Portland.

Eric Weisser scored 15 points for Windham.

SANFORD 56, BIDDEFORD 55: Leyton Bickford’s layup with two seconds remaining gave the Spartans (3-11) a win over the Tigers (4-10) in Sanford.

Bickford finished with 22 points, and Matt Romano scored 14 for Sanford.

Ashton Crowell and Cody Saucier each had 18 points for Biddeford, which led 48-44 entering the fourth quarter.

GREELY 72, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48: The Rangers (11-3) broke open a close game with a 22-2 run in the third quarter in a win over the Patriots (10-4) at Gray.

Andrew Storey scored 24 points and Logan Bagshaw had 17 for Greely.

John Martin scored his 1,000th career point for Gray-New Gloucester but was held to seven points. Ryan Lachance led the Patriots with 12 points.

MARSHWOOD 44, WESTBROOK 33: Adam Doyon paced a balanced offense with 10 points as the Hawks (5-10) defeated the Blue Blazes (1-13) in South Berwick.

MASSABESIC 54, NOBLE 41: Trevor Beals scored 18 points, and the Mustangs (2-12) used a 21-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to beat the Knights (3-10) in Waterboro.

Tyler Oliver scored 19 points for Noble.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 77, BRUNSWICK 73: Ryan Creamer scored 26 points, and Patrick McKenney made four free throws in overtime as the Panthers (10-4) fended off the Dragons (7-6) in Brunswick.

Noah Cox scored 22 points to lead Brunswick.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 41: Ryan Crockett scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Seagulls (6-7) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit against the Panthers (7-6) at Yarmouth.

Te’Andre King led NYA with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and surpassed 1,000 career points.

FREEPORT 48, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41: Toby Holt scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Falcons (9-5) over the Raiders (6-8) in Freeport.

Tucker Buzzell scored 19 points for Fryeburg.

YORK 55, POLAND 38: Will MacDonald scored 12 points and the Wildcats (12-2) opened a 21-9 lead after one quarter in a win over the Knights (4-10) in Poland.

TRAIP ACADEMY 54, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 51: Will Stuart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rangers (10-4) a win over the Guardians (3-11) in Kittery.

Traip led 21-2 early in the second quarter, but Seacoast Christian rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, highlighted by three straight 3-pointers from Brandon Vachon, who finished with 15 points.

Esteban Betancourt led Traip with 12 points.

LAKE REGION 73, ST. DOMINIC 37: Mark Mayo scored 13 of his 19 points in the first quarter, and the Lakers (4-10) built a 42-16 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Saints (1-12) in Naples.

