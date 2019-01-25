ORONO — Marc Del Gaizo scored 3:01 into the game and second-ranked University of Massachusetts never trailed in beating UMaine 4-2 in a Hockey East game at Harold Alfond Arena.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Emil Westerlund scored for Maine (8-11-3, 4-5-3).

Jacob Pritchard, Mitchell Chaffee and Cale Makar scored for UMass (18-4, 10-2).

Jeremy Swayman finished with 38 saves for the Black Bears.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9, WENTWORTH 3: Austin Morgan scored twice, Dimitris Jones had three assists and the 12th-ranked Nor’easters (14-4-1, 8-3 CCC) scored four goals in both the first and third periods to cruise past the Leopards (6-9-4, 4-6-1) at Everett, Massachusetts.

SKIDMORE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: The Thoroughbreds (11-7-2, 7-4-2 NEHC) scored three goals in the third period in a win over the Huskies (3-14-3, 3-10-1) in Gorham.

Michael Taormina scored for USM.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 108, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 22: Bailey Cloutier scored a game-high 23 points with 14 rebounds as the Seawolves (15-2, 11-1 YSCC) rolled past the Frogs (1-9, 1-9) at South Portland.

BOWDOIN 85, HAMILTON 51: Samantha Roy had 15 points to lead a balance attack for the top-ranked Polar Bears (18-0, 5-0) as they used an early 11-0 run in beating the Continentals (10-6, 0-4) at Brunswick.

AMHERST 60, COLBY 44: Madeline Eck scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the third quarter as the No. 4 Mammoths (17-1, 4-0 NESCAC) rolled past the Mules (6-11, 0-5) at Waterville.

Keagan Dunbar scored 16 points for Colby.

WESLEYAN 67, BATES 42: Caleigh Ryan and Olivia Gorman each scored 18 points and the Cardinals (11-7, 3-3 NESCAC) used a 25-12 advantage in the fourth to take down the Bobcats (8-9, 1-5) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Melanie Binkhorst scored 11 points for Bates.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, CONNECTICUT 1: Celine Tedenby had a pair of goals and two assists to highlight a 4-0 flurry for the Black Bears (14-10-2, 7-10-2 Hockey East) through the first two periods as they easily handled the Huskies (13-12-1, 8-10-1) at Orono.

BOWDOIN 3, WESLEYAN 1: Julia Surgenor scored 6:08 into the game and then teamed up with Ali Dougal to set up Miranda Bell as the Polar Bears (3-13-1, 2-7-0 NESCAC) defeated the Cardinals (4-10-1, 1-7-1) at Middletown, Connecticut.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SALEM STATE 3: Katie Nolan scored twice, including the tying goal with 4:26 left in the third period, as the Huskies (7-8-5, 4-4-3 NEHC) earned an overtime draw with the Vikings (6-10-3, 3-7-2) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Jensen Hamblett added a goal earlier in the period for the Huskies.

TRINITY 3, COLBY 2: Kate Marsden scored three consecutive goals for the Bantams (8-8-1, 5-3-1 NESCAC) as they topped the Mules (8-6-3, 5-6-0) at Waterville.

Lexi Cafiero scored on a backhander to break a scoreless tie with 25 seconds left in the second period for Colby.

Carly Thomas added a goal for Colby with 10 seconds remaining.

SUNY CANTON 2, UNIVERSTY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Jessica Pele put home a pass from Kelly Leathem and Micayla Macintyre for the winner with 5:03 to play in regulation as the Kangaroos (8-7-3, 3-2-0 Colonial Hockey Conference) edged the Nor’easters (13-5-1, 4-2-1) at Biddeford.

Jessie Scott scored for UNE.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HAMILTON 77, BOWDOIN 42: The Continentals (16-1, 3-1 NESCAC) used a 13-2 run midway through the first half to take control and cruise past the Polar Bears (11-6, 2-3) at Clinton, New York.

Jack Simonds led Bowdoin with 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 114, HAMPSHIRE COLLEGE 29: Reserve Seth Provencher had 21 points, one of five bench players in double figures as the Seawolves (15-3, 11-1 YSCC) rolled past the Frogs (0-10, 0-10) at South Portland.

COLBY 83, AMHERST 73: Sam Jefferson and Wallace Tucker each scored 24 points and combined to go 10 of 13 from the free-throw line late in the second half as the Mules (14-5, 2-3 NESCAC) pulled away from the Mammoths (14-3, 2-2) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Matt Hanna added 16 points and Noah Tyson had 12 for Colby.

WESLEYAN 85, BATES 75: The Cardinals (15-4, 5-1 NESCAC) took control with an 8-0 run early in the second half as they defeated the Bobcats (5-13, 2-4) at Lewiston.

Austin Hutchinson had 35 points to lead four players in double digits for Wesleyan.

Nick Lynch led Bates with 26 points, and Kody Greenhalgh added 22 points.

(5) MICHIGAN 69, INDIANA 46: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 as the visiting Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) topped the Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5).

(14) BUFFALO 88, KENT STATE 79: CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins scored 20 points apiece as the Bulls (18-2, 6-1 MAC) pulled away in the final minutes to beat the Golden Flashes (15-5, 4-3), who hosted their first ranked opponent since 1989.

