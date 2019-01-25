NEW YORK — Theo Pinson, Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier carried a Nets bench that dominated the Knicks, and Brooklyn beat New York 109-99 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.

Pinson, on a two-way contract, scored a career-high 19 points. Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Napier added 18 points as the Nets’ reserves turned around and then ran away with the game.

Brooklyn had a 60-33 rebounding advantage.

Trey Burke scored 25 points and Noah Vonleh had a career-high 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks. They have lost eight in a row and 21 of 23.

WIZARDS 95, MAGIC 91: Jeff Green made the go-ahead layup with 42 seconds left and scored a season-high 24 points to help Washington win at Orlando.

Bradley Beal had 27 points and seven assists for the Wizards. They won for the fifth time in seven games. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 28 points and nine rebounds.

HEAT 100, CAVALIERS 94: Justise Winslow scored 27 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help Miami win at Cleveland.

Cedi Osman scored a career-high 29 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 18 of 19.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Nikola Jokic received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation and missed Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Serbian center stepped toward the court during Wednesday’s loss at Utah when teammate Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors of the Jazz engaged in an altercation near the basket. The league ruled that Jokic’s “proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.”

Jokic leads Denver in points (19.8), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.7).

NETS: Spencer Dinwiddie will need surgery for torn ligaments in his right thumb, though the Nets don’t know how soon that would be or the length of the recovery.

The team says it is consulting with doctors on the best course of action. Coach Kenny Atkinson said it’s possible Dinwiddie could continue playing with the injury and delay surgery until the offseason, but didn’t want to speculate further.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points. Atkinson says the guard was hurt about two months ago and the injury has gotten progressively worse.

