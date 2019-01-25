INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri will still be the NFL’s oldest active player next season.

The 46-year-old kicker and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a new deal, GM Chris Ballard announced Friday on 1070 The Fan, the radio station that broadcasts the team’s games. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

But it was hardly a surprise. The day after Indy’s season ended with a divisional-round loss to Kansas City, Vinatieri said he would “probably” be back for his 24th season in the league. And if all goes as planned, the NFL’s career scoring leader might still be adding to his record total of 2,600 a while longer.

“There are no guarantees for any of us that there’s a next day, a next year, anything. I’ve kind of always prepared myself thinking that way,” Vinatieri said last month after noting he’d like to play 10 more seasons. “There are no guarantees, and when you get to my age, you’re absolutely right, your days are numbered.”

The four-time Super Bowl champion has showed no signs of slowing down.

He made 23 of 27 field-goal attempts last season and finished with 113 points – extending his league record to 21 100-point seasons.

But that’s just part of Vinatieri’s resume.

In September, he broke Morten Andersen’s league record for field goals made and needs 10 more to become the first player with 700 field goals. In October, he broke Andersen’s NFL scoring record. In December, he became the fourth player in league history to participate in a game at 46.

RAVENS: After signing a four-year contract, Coach John Harbaugh is excited about a “new era” for a team already well on its way to sporting a different look in 2019.

The metamorphosis of the Ravens began with the ascension of rookie Lamar Jackson to starting quarterback in November. In the 21/2 weeks since Baltimore was eliminated from the playoffs with a 23-17 loss to the Chargers, Eric DeCosta took over as general manager, Greg Roman was promoted to offensive coordinator and Harbaugh signed a deal through 2022.

After Joe Flacco served as the starting quarterback for the better part of 11 seasons, Harbaugh will team with Roman and DeCosta to put together a run-oriented offense headed by the fleet-footed, slippery Jackson.

SUPER BOWL: Big-name entertainers believe social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl and are ensuring the topic that ignited a political firestorm and engulfed the NFL will be in the spotlight.

They passionately disagree on how. Some will perform in Super Bowl-related events while others will be noticeably absent.

Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick helped start a wave of protests by kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness to police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

Jermaine Dupri says he was called a “sellout” during a meeting with people who had lost family members as result of police brutality. The music mogul plans to give mothers a platform to speak onstage during his Super Bowl Live event in Atlanta.

Dupri wants “to bring awareness to the situation, and let people know that we’re not out here partying and not caring about their situation.”

