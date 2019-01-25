ALPENA, Mich. —The show won’t go on.

A theater in northern Michigan has canceled a production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” because the small cast has been too ill to perform.

The Tony Award-winning play by Edward Albee was supposed to open Jan. 10 for eight days at Alpena Civic Theatre. The Alpena News reported that the date was changed twice before organizers decided to scratch the show this week.

The play has only four cast members. One actor had pneumonia.

