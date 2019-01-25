ALPENA, Mich. —The show won’t go on.
A theater in northern Michigan has canceled a production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” because the small cast has been too ill to perform.
The Tony Award-winning play by Edward Albee was supposed to open Jan. 10 for eight days at Alpena Civic Theatre. The Alpena News reported that the date was changed twice before organizers decided to scratch the show this week.
The play has only four cast members. One actor had pneumonia.
– From news service reports
-
Religion and Values
Pope brings message of hope to Panama
-
Arts & Entertainment
New HBO documentary on journalism partly a tragedy
-
Arts & Entertainment
Michigan theater scratches 'Virginia Woolf' show over cast illness
-
Life & Culture
Classical review: Orlando Consort sings the story of Joan of Arc
-
Local & State
Mills moves forward with solar panels on Blaine House