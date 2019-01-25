OLD TOWN – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Old Town.

Old Town police say crews responded to a report that a man had been hit by a plow truck Thursday evening.

WABI-TV reported that the driver was turning while a 24-year-old man was crossing the street and the pedestrian was hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

