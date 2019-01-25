OLD TOWN – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Old Town.
Old Town police say crews responded to a report that a man had been hit by a plow truck Thursday evening.
WABI-TV reported that the driver was turning while a 24-year-old man was crossing the street and the pedestrian was hit.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
Flooded Rockland art center will remain closed at least 3 more weeks
-
Life & Culture
CBS’ 'Criminal Minds’ ‘Sick and Evil’ episode set in Lewiston
-
Cops & Courts
South Berwick nurse pleads guilty to possession of oxycodone
-
Local & State
Pedestrian hit, killed by plow truck in Old Town
-
Premier Property
Five-Bedroom Colonial Sits in a Convenient Oceanfront Neighborhood