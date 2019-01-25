Sable Oaks Golf Club in South Portland has announced it will be closing.
An email sent to club members Thursday from Mark Anderson, the general manager and a PGA professional, informed them of a decision to close the course. In the letter, Anderson apologized for the late notice for the upcoming season and assured members any deposits for 2019 would be refunded.
Reached Friday morning, Anderson confirmed the news but declined further comment.
In October, Sable Oaks was recognized as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” because of its commitment to the environment and wildlife, becoming one of only four golf courses in Maine and 907 worldwide to achieve that distinction.
In his letter, Anderson thanked members for their loyalty and noted the course “has a storied history that dates back thirty year
The golf industry has struggled in the past decade, with the number of U.S. courses declining by 5.6 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to the National Golf Foundation. About 205 18-hole golf courses closed nationwide in 2017, according to NGF, compared to 13 new courses.
